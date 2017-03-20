FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Egypt expects $13-15 bln in foreign investment next fiscal year, finance minister says
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2017 / 8:01 AM / 5 months ago

Egypt expects $13-15 bln in foreign investment next fiscal year, finance minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 20 (Reuters) - Egyptian Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Monday his country was expecting foreign direct investment to increase to $13-15 billion in the 2017-18 fiscal year, after a currency flotation in November revived foreign interest.

Garhy told Reuters by telephone that Egypt's 2017-18 budget would assume an oil price of $55-57 per barrel.

Garhy told a local television station on Sunday night that the budget would be presented to parliament by the end of March.

Some $3.5 billion in foreign investment has flowed into Egyptian Treasury bills and bonds since the currency was floated in November, losing about half its value. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Dominic Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.