(Changes investment figure in second paragraph of June 21 story to '$6.5 billion for the three quarters ending March' from '$6.8 billion in the four months ending in May' after ministry issues corrected figures)

CAIRO, June 21 Egypt's investment ministry has submitted the draft of investment law executive regulations to the cabinet, Investment Minister Sahar Nasr told Reuters on Wednesday.

Nasr also said Egypt has received $6.5 billion in foreign direct investment in the first three quarters ending in March, and expects more than $10 billion in the next fiscal year starting in July. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Writing by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Patrick Markey)