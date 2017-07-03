(Changes investment figure in second paragraph of June 21 story
CAIRO, June 21 Egypt's investment ministry has
submitted the draft of investment law executive regulations to
the cabinet, Investment Minister Sahar Nasr told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Nasr also said Egypt has received $6.5 billion in foreign
direct investment in the first three quarters ending in March,
and expects more than $10 billion in the next fiscal year
starting in July.
