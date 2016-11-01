FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sisi-led investment council approves 17 measures aimed at boosting investment in Egypt
November 1, 2016 / 7:45 PM / 10 months ago

Sisi-led investment council approves 17 measures aimed at boosting investment in Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Egypt's Supreme Investment Council, which is headed by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, agreed on Tuesday to extend a freeze on a capital gains tax to three years, Sisi's office said in a statement.

The council approved in total 17 measures aimed at boosting investment that included tax exemptions for farmers who produce strategic crops that Egypt imports or exports as well as a five-year tax exemption for manufacturers who will make strategic goods or commodities that are imported or exported. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

