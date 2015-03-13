Egypt targets 6 pct growth over 5 years, 10 pct unemployment -Sisi

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, March 13 (Reuters) - Egypt is targeting economic growth of 6 percent over the next five years, and decrease in the unemployment rate to 10 percent over the same period, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi told an investment summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh on Friday.

GDP is expected to grow by 4 percent in the fiscal year ending in June, up from 2.2 percent last year, officials say. Unemployment is currently around 13 percent. (Writing by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Kevin Liffey)