Egypt targets 6 pct growth over 5 years, 10 pct unemployment -Sisi
March 13, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Egypt targets 6 pct growth over 5 years, 10 pct unemployment -Sisi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, March 13 (Reuters) - Egypt is targeting economic growth of 6 percent over the next five years, and decrease in the unemployment rate to 10 percent over the same period, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi told an investment summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh on Friday.

GDP is expected to grow by 4 percent in the fiscal year ending in June, up from 2.2 percent last year, officials say. Unemployment is currently around 13 percent. (Writing by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

