Egypt PM sees IMF talks resuming in January

CAIRO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Egyptian Prime Minister Hisham Kandil said on Sunday he expected a resumption of talks in January with the International Monetary Fund on a $4.8 billion loan.

He was speaking during a news conference to announce a “national economic initiative” which he said aimed to build consensus around the government’s economic programme.

“We hope that there will not be any fundamental changes in our plan with the IMF because we will summon them in January so we resume discussions to go forward in the matter of the loan,” Kandil said.