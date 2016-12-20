FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2016 / 2:23 PM / 8 months ago

World bank approves second $1 bln tranche of $3 bln loan to Egypt - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The World Bank's board of executive directors approved a second $1 billion disbursement of a $3 billion loan to Egypt on Tuesday, a statement from the World Bank Group said.

"We are pleased to continue supporting the country's ambitious program of reforms with a strong focus on job creation and boosting the competitiveness of Egyptian businesses," said Asad Alam, World Bank country director for Egypt, Yemen and Djibouti. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

