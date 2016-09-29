FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Egypt wants second tranches of World Bank, ADB loans by year-end -PM
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather earns TKO win over McGregor
BOXING
Mayweather earns TKO win over McGregor
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

Egypt wants second tranches of World Bank, ADB loans by year-end -PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Egypt wants to receive the second tranches of World Bank and African Development Bank (ADB) loans before the end of this year, Prime Minister Sherif Ismail told Reuters on Thursday.

Egypt received $1 billion earlier this month, the first tranche of a $3 billion three-year loan from the World Bank aimed at supporting the government's economic reform program.

It also received $500 million from the ADB, the first tranche of a $1.5 billion package. It is due to receive the second $500 million tranche by the end of the year.

Asked if the second tranches would be received before the end of the year, "we are seeking for it to (arrive) before then," Ismail said. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.