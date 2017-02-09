BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
CAIRO Feb 9 National Bank of Egypt (NBE), the country's largest state bank, has financed about $5 billion worth of imports since the Egyptian pound was floated in November, Deputy Chairman Yehia Aboul Fotouh said on Thursday.
"We have no suspended import operations," he told Reuters. "The bank gathered some $2.8 billion given up by individuals from the liberalisation of the exchange rate until now."
Before the pound was floated on Nov. 3, Egypt's banking system suffered from a shortage of dollars. Only importers of a limited number of essential commodities could get foreign currency from the banks.
They were forced to turn to a black market that burgeoned under the fixed exchange rate, paying sometimes twice the official rate for dollars. The flotation has tempered the black market and revived foreign currency flows via the banks.
(Reporting by Afaf Ammar, Writing by Lin Noueihed, editing by Larry King)
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru's central bank said Friday that it expects inflation to ease into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in the second half of 2017 instead of mid-2017 as previously forecast as unusual weather squeezes food prices.
* Fertitta Entertainment, Inc reports 10.0 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kBwsug Further company coverage: