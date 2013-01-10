Egypt c.bank official says $2 bln Qatari loan arrived in Dec

CAIRO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The sub-governor of Egypt’s central bank said on Thursday that $2 billion in new funds that Qatar announced this week it pledged to Cairo had arrived at the bank in December.

When asked by email if the deposit arrived in January or December, Nidal Assar, the bank’s sub-governor for investment and foreign relations, replied: “December”.

The central bank said on Dec. 29 that foreign reserves had hit a “minimum and critical level”. On Sunday, it said Egypt’s foreign reserves had fallen in December by only $21 million, to $15.015 billion.