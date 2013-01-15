FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatari PM says will stand by Egypt
January 15, 2013 / 5:05 PM / in 5 years

Qatari PM says will stand by Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Qatar’s prime minister said on Tuesday his country would stand by Egypt and did not want to see it go bankrupt, a week after the Gulf state said it would lend Cairo an additional $2 billion and grant it an extra $500 million outright.

Asked whether his country would increase aid to Egypt, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani said: “Qatar will stand by Egypt and the Egyptian people’s needs. We don’t want to see the biggest country in the Arab world bankrupt. I don’t think this is wise. I think it is in the interest of the World Bank and the international community not to see Egypt brought down.”

