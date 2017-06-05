Egypt allocates $8 bln for fuel subsidies in FY 2017-18 budget

CAIRO, June 5 (Reuters) - Egypt has allocated 145 billion Egyptian pounds ($8 billion)for fuel subsidies and 80 billion pounds for electricity subsidies in its budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year beginning in July, a cabinet statement said on Monday.

Egypt in November signed a $12 billion three-year International Monetary Fund loan agreement that includes sweeping economic reforms including subsidy cuts. The government has not said when it would next hike fuel prices.