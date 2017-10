CAIRO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Egyptian government has approved a draft law allowing the issuance of sovereign Islamic bonds, Finance Minister Al-Mursi Al-Sayed Hegazy said on Wednesday.

The Islamist-led Egyptian administration had amended the original draft of the law following criticism from religious scholars.

“The cabinet today agreed to the draft sukuk law,” Hegazy said during a news conference.

The legislation still needs to be approved by parliament.