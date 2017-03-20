FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2017 / 9:28 AM / 5 months ago

Egypt to introduce stamp duty in May, targets 1-1.5 bln pounds in revenues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 20 (Reuters) - Egypt's new stamp duty on stock exchange transactions will come into effect in May and include for the first time a 0.3 percent levy for investors acquiring more than a third of a company's stocks, deputy finance minister Amr al-Munayer said.

The finance ministry is targeting revenues of 1-1.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($54.8 million-$82.2 million) in the first year of the new tax, he told Reuters. The duty will also be applied to purchases of treasury bills and bonds, he said. ($1 = 18.25 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Dominic Evans)

