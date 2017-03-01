FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Egypt's Finance Minister says to propose stamp duty on stock market transactions
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 7:12 PM / 6 months ago

Egypt's Finance Minister says to propose stamp duty on stock market transactions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 1 (Reuters) - Egyptian Finance Minister Amr al-Garhy will propose a stamp duty on stock market transactions on buyers and sellers starting at 1.25 Egyptian pounds ($0.0774) per 1,000 to the government next week, he told Reuters on Wednesday.

The tax would go up to 1.5 pounds per 1,000 in the second year of its implementation and 1.75 pounds in its third.

"We will propose next week to the cabinet that the stamp duty comes in steps," Garhy told Reuters.

$1 = 16.1500 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.