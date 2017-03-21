FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt government approves capital gains tax freeze, stamp duty on stock deals
March 21, 2017 / 9:25 PM / 5 months ago

Egypt government approves capital gains tax freeze, stamp duty on stock deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 21 (Reuters) - Egypt's cabinet approved on Tuesday the extension of a freeze on a capital gains tax for three years from May 17 this year, the state news agency MENA reported.

It also approved a stamp duty on stock exchange transactions for both buyers and sellers set at 1.25 Egyptian pounds per 1,000 for the first year of the tax's introduction, rising to 1.5 pounds in the second year and 1.75 in the third.

It will also impose a levy of 3 pounds per 1,000 for investors buying or selling more than a third of a company's stocks. (Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

