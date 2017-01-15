FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt says foreign investment in treasuries set to reach $10-11 bln in one year
January 15, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 7 months ago

Egypt says foreign investment in treasuries set to reach $10-11 bln in one year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Egyptian Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday he expected foreign investment in Egyptian treasury instruments to reach about $10-$11 billion in one year.

Egypt used to attract significant inflows into government bonds and bills before the 2011 uprising drove off foreign investors. Egypt's decision to float its pound currency in November has helped revive foreign inflows into the debt market. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif,; Writing by Lin Noueihed,; Editing Eric Knecht)

