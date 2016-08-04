Egypt finance minister sees VAT law passed end Aug/early Sept

CAIRO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Egyptian Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy expects parliament to pass a long-awaited law to introduce Value Added Tax (VAT) by the end of August or early September.

Egypt, which is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a $12 billion loan programme, has been working to introduce VAT for years. A VAT law is currently being scrutinised by parliament, where many have raised concerns that it will add to Egypt's double-digit inflation levels. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Writing by Lin Noueihed)