FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's foodmaker Edita signs $12 mln contracts with Hostess Brands
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 20, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt's foodmaker Edita signs $12 mln contracts with Hostess Brands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 20 (Reuters) - Egyptian foodmaker Edita signed two contacts worth $12 million with U.S.-based Hostess Brands LLC to buy the manufacturing rights of 11 new products and expand distribution, it said in a statement on Monday.

Hostess, is one of the largest wholesale bakers and distributors of breads and snack cakes in the United States and makes the well-known Twinkies and Ding Dongs snacks. It was bought by private equity groups in 2013.

Edita said the two contracts, signed on April 16, will be funded through a loan of 90 million Egyptian pounds ($11.8 million) over seven years from the National Bank of Kuwait .

One of the contracts involved manufacturing rights for a series of products. The other contract will enable Edita to extend its distribution of some goods it already has rights for to 12 additional countries, it said.

Edita is targeting sales of more than 2.5 billion Egyptian pounds in 2015, Chief Executive Officer Hani Berzi told Reuters in an interview this month.

$1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Ehahb Farouk; writing by Mahmoud Mourad; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.