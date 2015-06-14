EFG-Hermes says firm well capitalised, east Africa of interest

CAIRO, June 14 (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Egypt’s EFG-Hermes, one of the Middle East’s largest investment banks, said on Sunday the firm was well capitalised for future growth plans.

Karim Awad also told Reuters that sub-Saharan Africa, particularly eastern Africa, was of interest to the firm.

“We’re studying the opportunities that we have over there and we will tackle it once we’re ready ... (opportunities) primarily in corporate advisory and private equity,” Awad said. (Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Mark Potter)