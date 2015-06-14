FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EFG-Hermes says firm well capitalised, east Africa of interest
June 14, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

EFG-Hermes says firm well capitalised, east Africa of interest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 14 (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Egypt’s EFG-Hermes, one of the Middle East’s largest investment banks, said on Sunday the firm was well capitalised for future growth plans.

Karim Awad also told Reuters that sub-Saharan Africa, particularly eastern Africa, was of interest to the firm.

“We’re studying the opportunities that we have over there and we will tackle it once we’re ready ... (opportunities) primarily in corporate advisory and private equity,” Awad said. (Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Mark Potter)

