Egypt bourse says cancels Wednesday's EFG Hermes share transactions
#Financials
June 5, 2014 / 6:52 AM / 3 years ago

Egypt bourse says cancels Wednesday's EFG Hermes share transactions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 5 (Reuters) - Egypt’s bourse has decided to cancel all Wednesday’s transactions on financial group EFG Hermes shares, which will open on Thursday at 13.17 Egyptian pounds ($1.84)day, it said in a statement.

Beltone Financial and a group of investors including billionaire Naguib Sawiris are seeking to acquire a 20 percent stake in EFG Hermes, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Shares in EFG Hermes jumped 6.8 percent on Wednesday before they were suspended at 13.52 pounds. The suspension was pending a statement by the market regulator, the Egyptian Exchange said on Wednesday in a brief announcement without elaborating. ($1 = 7.1502 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting By Asma Alsharif and Shadia Nasralla)

