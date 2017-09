CAIRO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - EFG Hermes, one of the largest investment banks in the Middle East, made a net profit of 188 million Egyptian pounds (26.29 million US dollar) in the second quarter of 2014, compared with a net loss of 80 million pounds in same quarter last year. (1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting By Maggie Fick, editing by William Hardy)