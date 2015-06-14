UPDATE 2-Egypt's EFG-Hermes says well-capitalised, east Africa of interest

(Recasts with comments from CEO)

By Yara Bayoumy

CAIRO, June 14 (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Egypt’s EFG-Hermes, one of the Middle East’s largest investment banks, said on Sunday the firm was well capitalised for future growth plans, as it launched a wholly-owned subsidiary in leasing services.

Karim Awad also told Reuters that sub-Saharan Africa, particularly eastern Africa, was of interest to the firm.

“We are studying the opportunities that we have over there and we will tackle it once we’re ready ... (opportunities) primarily in corporate advisory and private equity,” Awad said.

“We believe the company is well capitalised today for our growth plans. We have a lot of strong growth plans for the future whether here in Egypt or in other markets outside, we believe we’re well capitalised in order to take advantage of those opportunities,” Awad told Reuters in an interview.

He made the comments after launching EFG-Hermes Leasing, which aims to provide leasing services to large corporates and small and medium enterprises across Egypt.

That subsidiary has already signed two leasing facilities with Lebanon’s Bank Audi and Qatar National Bank (QNB), the subsidiary’s executive chairman said. He added the subsidiary would have a portfolio size of 900 million Egyptian pounds ($118 million).

EFG-Hermes says nearly a third of its $3 billion of assets under management is in Saudi Arabia.

Awad praised the decision to open Saudi Arabia’s bourse to direct foreign investment.

“The step to open up the market was the right step given the size of the market relative to other markets that are already on the foreign investors’ screen,” said Awad.

The firm posted a first-quarter net profit of 181.55 million Egyptian pounds, up from 161.04 million pounds in the same period last year.

“We remain very optimistic about the remainder of the year given our pipeline of transactions whether it is on investment banking or asset management or private equity as well as our brokerage market shares,” Awad told Reuters.

EFG advised Egyptian foodmaker Edita’s public tranche of a secondary share issue on the Cairo bourse earlier this year, and is advising Emaar Misr’s Egypt bourse listing.

“The UAE is going to also be a market where we’re going to be bringing companies public hopefully in the fourth quarter and beginning of next year.”

Egypt froze plans for a 10 percent tax on capital gains in May, reversing a central component of its economic reform agenda that investors had criticised.

Asked what he thought about the decision to delay the capital gains tax for two years, Awad said:

“I think it was a move that was important for a lot of the retail and local institutional investors. At the end of the day what we wish to see the stock market see during the coming period is a lot more inflows from foreign institutions as well.”