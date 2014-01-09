FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's EFG approves $144 mln share buyback plan
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 9, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Egypt's EFG approves $144 mln share buyback plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - EFG Hermes, one of the largest investment banks in the Middle East, said on Thursday it had approved a buyback plan that aims to return 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($143.8 million) to shareholders during the first nine months of 2014.

The first phase of the programme amounts to 425 million EGP to be executed within the next four weeks, with the second phase taking place in the late second to third quarter of 2014, EFG said in a statement.

The first phase will involve a buyback of 36.96 million shares, representing 6.44 percent of the firm’s current outstanding shares, at 11.5 EGP per share, the statement said. ($1 = 6.9562 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.