EFG Hermes says no plan to sell Credit Libanais

CAIRO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - EFG Hermes, one of the largest banks in the Arab world, has denied it might sell its majority stake in Credit Libanais, after an Egyptian newspaper said it could offload its holdings for the right price.

“Credit Libanais bank is important and essential to Hermes, bringing in one-third of our profits in the first half of this year, and therefore (we) do not have any intention to sell our stake in it now,” co-CEO Karim Awad told Reuters in a telephone interview late on Monday.

His statement came after Egyptian newspaper Al Mal quoted him earlier on Monday as saying EFG Hermes could sell its 65 percent stake for the right price.

EFG Hermes bought its majority stake in the Lebanese lender in 2010 for $542 million, a multiple of roughly twice shareholder’s equity at the time.

It cast the acquisition as a bid to diversify its business and gain a foothold in the Levant region of the eastern Mediterranean.

But the civil war in Syria has hit Lebanese banks hard.

Credit Libanais reported a net profit of $11.6 million in the second quarter of 2014, a 34 percent decline year-on-year. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk Writing by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Mark Potter)