FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
EgyptAir expects to receive first of 9 new Boeing jets in December
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

EgyptAir expects to receive first of 9 new Boeing jets in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 20 (Reuters) - EgyptAir expects to receive in December the first of nine new Boeing 737-800s ordered as part of plans to upgrade its ageing fleet, its chairman Safwat Mosallem said on Wednesday.

The airline announced last week it had ordered nine Boeing 737-800 planes in a deal valued at $864 million at current list prices. Eight of the planes will be financed by Dubai Aerospace Enterprise.

Mosallem told reporters that four Boeing 737-500 planes had now been retired after about 25 years of service.

"The airline is keen to develop its fleet by relying on the most modern aircraft," Mosallem said.

"The first of these aircraft will arrive next December to boost the company's fleet in the coming period as we expect a recovery in the tourism and airline sectors." (Writing by Lin Noueihed; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.