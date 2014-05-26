FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Egypt Interior ministry denies state TV report of bomb
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 26, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Egypt Interior ministry denies state TV report of bomb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds interior ministry denial)

CAIRO, May 26 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Interior Ministry denied an earlier report on state TV of a homemade bomb exploding outside a polling station in the city of El-Mahalla El-Kubra on Monday, on the first day of voting in presidential elections.

In a post on the ministry’s Facebook page, it wrote that the explosion-like sound had in fact been a car backfiring.

Egypt has faced a surge in violence after the army ousted the country’s first democratically elected president Mohamed Mursi in July following mass protests against his rule and announced a roadmap that would see presidential and parliamentary elections this year.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Giles Elgood

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.