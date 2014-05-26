UPDATE 1-Egypt Interior ministry denies state TV report of bomb

(Adds interior ministry denial)

CAIRO, May 26 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Interior Ministry denied an earlier report on state TV of a homemade bomb exploding outside a polling station in the city of El-Mahalla El-Kubra on Monday, on the first day of voting in presidential elections.

In a post on the ministry’s Facebook page, it wrote that the explosion-like sound had in fact been a car backfiring.

Egypt has faced a surge in violence after the army ousted the country’s first democratically elected president Mohamed Mursi in July following mass protests against his rule and announced a roadmap that would see presidential and parliamentary elections this year.