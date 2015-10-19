Columnist says Egyptians prefer porn to politics

CAIRO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The apathy of voters towards Egypt’s parliamentary election is because people are fixated on pornography rather than politics, a popular Egyptian newspaper columnist says.

Dandarawy al-Hawary, writing in the daily Youm 7, said Egyptians have been distracted since an actress said on her television show that she watched porn and encouraged young people to do the same to get a sexual education.

“It is the bitter truth that Egyptian society, across all its sectors, was more concerned with discussing pornographic films... and everyone forgot the most important parliamentary election in Egypt,” Hawary wrote.

Hawary, a supporter of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, also cited an “international study” he sourced to Google saying Islamic countries have the highest consumption of porn worldwide.

Most analysts have attributed the low turnout in the election to disillusionment, especially among young Egyptians, with the current leadership. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Michael Georgy and Angus MacSwan)