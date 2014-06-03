FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Saudi king invites countries to attend donor conference for Egypt
#Market News
June 3, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Saudi king invites countries to attend donor conference for Egypt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, quotes and context)

RIYADH, June 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah has asked countries to attend a donor conference for Egypt, his country’s most populous Arab ally, following its election of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Tuesday, state media reported on Tuesday.

The world’s top oil exporter has been a main supporter of Sisi and Egypt’s military government since the army overthrew president Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood last summer.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates pledged $12 billion in aid then, but have not announced any new commitments.

“I urge you all to attend a donors’ conference to help Egypt overcome its economic difficulties,” he said, addressing Egypt’s “friends and brothers” in a lengthy and fulsome statement of congratulations.

He said any country that did not contribute to Egypt’s future despite having the ability to do so would “have no future place among us”.

Abdullah also warned that Saudi Arabia, which regards Egypt as a frontline ally in its region-wide struggle against both Iran and the Islamist Muslim Brotherhood, would not tolerate any interference in Egypt’s internal affairs. (Reporting By Angus McDowall in Riyadh and Amena Bakr in Doha; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

