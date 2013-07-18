FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt central bank says $3 bln in UAE aid has arrived
#Market News
July 18, 2013 / 12:52 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt central bank says $3 bln in UAE aid has arrived

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 18 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank said it received $3 billion in aid from the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, part of $12 billion that Gulf Arab states pledged after the military ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi early this month.

Central bank governor Hisham Ramez said in a text message to Reuters that the aid had arrived.

The UAE said last week that it would provide Egypt with $1 billion as a grant and a $2 billion loan in the form of an interest-free central bank deposit. Saudi Arabia pledged $5 billion and Kuwait, $4 billion.

