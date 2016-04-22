FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE pledges $4 billion to Egypt, state news agency says
April 22, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

UAE pledges $4 billion to Egypt, state news agency says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - The United Arabic Emirates has pledged $4 billion to Egypt, half of it in investment and half as a central bank deposit to support cash reserves, the UAE state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

The report appeared to be referring to a previously announced UAE offer to give Egypt $4 billion, which was made at a conference in Sharm El-Sheikh last year with other Gulf states.

WAM said on Friday the pledge came during a visit to Egypt of Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan, on behalf of the UAE’s president. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall, editing by Larry King)

