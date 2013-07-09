FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE foreign minister to arrive in Cairo Tuesday morning
July 9, 2013 / 9:13 AM / in 4 years

UAE UAE foreign minister to arrive in Cairo Tuesday morning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 9 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) foreign minister will arrive in Cairo on Tuesday morning at the head of the most senior foreign delegation to visit Egypt since the military overthrew Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.

The delegation is coming to “show full support to the people of Egypt - political support, economic support,” Egypt’s foreign ministry spokesman Badr Abdelatty told Reuters by telephone.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and National Security Adviser Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed will meet with Egypt’s president and minister of defence.

