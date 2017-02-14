BRIEF-Quantel reorganizes its leadership team
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO Feb 14 BP's CEO said on Tuesday that U.S. shale oil production will keep a check on any spikes in oil prices.
Bob Dudley, speaking at an media conference, also said he sees about $55-60 per barrel as a healthy price for crude oil.
Egypt has gone from exporting energy to being a net importer as domestic output has failed to keep pace with rising demand. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed and Eric Knecht; Editing by Louise Ireland)
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.