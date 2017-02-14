CAIRO Feb 14 BP's CEO said on Tuesday that U.S. shale oil production will keep a check on any spikes in oil prices.

Bob Dudley, speaking at an media conference, also said he sees about $55-60 per barrel as a healthy price for crude oil.

Egypt has gone from exporting energy to being a net importer as domestic output has failed to keep pace with rising demand. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed and Eric Knecht; Editing by Louise Ireland)