FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egyptian banks to fund major power deal-report
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 22, 2015 / 6:31 PM / 3 years ago

Egyptian banks to fund major power deal-report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Six Egyptian banks have reached a deal to fund an electricity generation project worth 3 billion Egyptian pounds ($405 million), the state news agency MENA reported on Thursday.

The deal was led by the National Bank of Egypt, Egypt’s largest commercial bank, MENA said.

Under the terms of the agreement, the production capacity of power stations in the towns of Helwan and Assiut will rise to 2,600 megawatts.

MENA quoted Mahmoud Muntasir, vice president of the National Bank of Egypt, as saying the deal marked one of the largest transactions between Egyptian banks and power companies.

The Arab world’s most populous country faces its worst energy crisis in decades.

One of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s biggest challenges is tackling power cuts and fuel shortages; the same issues plagued former president Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood and helped to spur protests that enabled the army to oust him. ($1=7.39 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.