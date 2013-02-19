FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Egypt says has signed debt deals with Petronas, BG Group
February 19, 2013 / 4:12 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Egypt says has signed debt deals with Petronas, BG Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Egyptian government has signed agreements with Malaysia’s Petronas and Britain’s BG Group to reschedule debt owed by Cairo, the minister of petroleum, Osama Kamal, told reporters on Tuesday.

He did not say now much debt had been rescheduled.

Oil producers working in Egypt are estimated by Exclusive Analysis to be owed $9 billion - a figure Kamal disputed at a news conference this month.

Egyptian Prime Minister Hisham Kandil met on Tuesday with a delegation from American energy company Apache and BG Group to discuss investment opportunities in Egypt.

“They (BG Group) have assured, through the meeting, that they will continue investing in Egypt and expressed their interest in increasing it in the future,” a statement from the cabinet said.

The company’s investment in Egypt over the next five years is estimated at about 5 billion dollars, Kamal said.

