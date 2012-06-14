FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt gets $3.7 bln financing for refinery project-statement
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt gets $3.7 bln financing for refinery project-statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - Investors in an Egyptian petroleum refinery project, including Qatar Petroleum and Citadel Capital, have secured $3.7 billion in financing for the facility, the project operator said on Thursday.

The financing, put together by private equity firm Citadel, includes a $1.1 billion equity investment and is backed by a $2.6 billion debt package, ERC said in a statement. Aside from Citadel and Qatar Petroleum, project partners include the Egyptian government.

The Egypt Refining Company (ERC) project is slated to produce over 4.1 million tons of refined products and oil derivatives annually and is expected to cut Egyptian diesel imports by up to 50 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.