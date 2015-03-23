REFILE-Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan sign agreement on Nile dam

(Fixes typo in lead)

KHARTOUM, March 23 (Reuters) - Leaders from Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia signed a declaration of principles on Monday relating to Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam on a tributary of the River Nile.

Egypt, which relies almost exclusively on the River Nile for farming, industry and drinking water, has sought assurances that the dam will not significantly cut the river’s flow to its rapidly growing population. (Reporting by Khalid Abdel Aziz; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)