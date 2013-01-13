REFILE-EU says Egypt to receive $6.5 bln in grants and loans

CAIRO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, visiting Cairo, said on Sunday the European Union and other financial institutions had offered Egypt over 5 billion euros to support Egypt’s democratic transition.

“The European Union and associated financial institutions have offered an amount of more than 5 billion euros, or more than $6.5 bln, in grants, concessional loans and loans for a period of 2012 and 2013 to support Egypt’s democratic transition,” Rompuy told reporters.