August 11, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

Egypt 2025 dollar bond nears 1-year high after IMF loan agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Egypt's dollar-denominated 2025 bond rose on Thursday to trade at its highest level since end-September 2015 after the country agreed a three-year funding deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The bond issued in 2015 changed hands at 95.437 cents in the dollar while the 2020 issue traded at 102.292 cents after adding 0.022 cents on the day.

The IMF announced it had reached a staff-level agreement with Cairo for a $12 billion three-year funding facility to support a government reform programme aimed at cutting the funding gap and improving the currency market.

"Today's announcement that Egypt has managed to reach a staff-level agreement with the IMF bodes well for the country's medium-term growth prospects," analysts from Capital Economics told clients.

"In the near-term, a deal with the Fund is likely to lead to a devaluation of the pound and higher interest rates," analysts said, forecasting the Egyptian pound to weaken to 9.5 to the dollar by end-2016. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Sujata Rao)

