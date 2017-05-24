FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Egypt Eurobond sale to cover FY 2017-18 financing needs -fin min
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2017 / 6:21 PM / 3 months ago

Egypt Eurobond sale to cover FY 2017-18 financing needs -fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 24 (Reuters) - Egyptian Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Wednesday that the country's $3 billion Eurobond sale would cover "to a large extent" its financing needs for the 2017-18 fiscal year but that it could tap markets again in February or March of 2018.

Garhy told Reuters in a telephone interview that 80 percent of the money raised from the Eurobond sale came from North America and Europe, signalling foreign investment appetite, and that the proceeds would reach the central bank by May 31. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.