Egypt's Ezz Steel 2011 net profit falls 20 pct y/y
April 10, 2012 / 6:40 AM / in 6 years

Egypt's Ezz Steel 2011 net profit falls 20 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 10 (Reuters) - Egypt’s largest steel producer, Ezz Steel, said on Tuesday its 2011 net profit declined 20 percent from a year earlier.

Net profit after minority interests dropped to 202 million Egyptian pounds ($33.5 million) from 252 million pounds. Net sales rose 12 percent to 18.6 billion pounds.

The company was rocked by the uprising against leader Hosni Mubarak in February 2011 and its aftermath. Egypt’s public prosecutor jailed the company’s chairman Ahmed Ezz in February of last year on corruption charges. He has since stepped down.

$1 = 6.0380 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Sherine El Madany; Editing by Mark Potter

