FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt received $7 bln of total $12 bln Gulf aid - c.bank governor
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2013 / 9:36 AM / 4 years ago

Egypt received $7 bln of total $12 bln Gulf aid - c.bank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Egypt has received $7 billion out of the $12 billion pledged by Gulf countries, its central bank governor said on Sunday, adding he expected further support from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Of the $7 billion currently received, $3 billion was from the UAE, with a further $2 billion each from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, Hisham Ramez told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of Arab central bankers in Abu Dhabi.

Egypt returned $2 billion of financial support from Qatar earlier this month after talks to convert the funds into three-year bonds broke down, a move interpreted as a sign of growing tensions between the two countries in the wake of the removal of Mohamed Mursi from the presidency in July.

“The decision was not politically driven. It was a technical decision by the central bank,” Ramez added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.