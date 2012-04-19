FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt expects Saudi financial support by end of month
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt expects Saudi financial support by end of month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will deposit $1 billion at the Egyptian central bank and buy T-bonds valued at $750 million by the end of the month as part of a $2.7 billion support package agreed with Riyadh this week, an Egyptian government official said on Thursday.

In addition, Saudi Arabia will provide $250 million of support to buy fuel, after shortages across the country led to public anger, $500 million in project finance with a additional $200 million going to small- and medium-sized enterprises.

The official said the package had been agreed two days ago at a meeting of Arab officials in Morocco.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.