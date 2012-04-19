Egypt expects Saudi financial support by end of month

CAIRO, April 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will deposit $1 billion at the Egyptian central bank and buy T-bonds valued at $750 million by the end of the month as part of a $2.7 billion support package agreed with Riyadh this week, an Egyptian government official said on Thursday.

In addition, Saudi Arabia will provide $250 million of support to buy fuel, after shortages across the country led to public anger, $500 million in project finance with a additional $200 million going to small- and medium-sized enterprises.

The official said the package had been agreed two days ago at a meeting of Arab officials in Morocco.