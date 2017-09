CAIRO, May 7 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank said on Thursday regular foreign exchange auctions would be held three times a week as of May 7, 2015, reducing the number of weekly auctions from four.

Regular foreign exchange auctions were previously held on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. They will now be held only on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, the central bank said.

The amounts involved will be announced before each auction, it added. (Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Gareth Jones)