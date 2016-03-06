FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt central bank to hold exceptional $500 mln FX auction on Sunday
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

Egypt central bank to hold exceptional $500 mln FX auction on Sunday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 6 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank said on Sunday it would hold an exceptional auction for $500 million, pumping more foreign exchange into an economy that has been starved of dollars.

Egypt’s pound has been depreciating rapidly on the black market over the past week, piling pressure on the central bank to adjust the official rate of 7.73 pounds to the dollar. It reached 9.50 to the dollar on the black market on Thursday.

The central bank normally sells no more than $40 million at its regular forex auctions, which are held three times a week.

The auction would be held at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT), the central bank said in an annoucement to traders. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein, writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.