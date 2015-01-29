Egypt central bank widens band in which banks can trade dollars

CAIRO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank widened the band that banks can trade dollars to 10 piasters above or below the official rate, up from 3 piasters, bankers said on Thursday.

Meanwhile the rate at which Egyptian banks sell dollars to their clients weakened to 7.59 pounds per dollar, the weakest pound rate outside of the black market.

Earlier on Thursday, Egypt’s central bank allowed the pound to weaken to an official rate of 7.49 per dollar, its lowest level since auctions began in December 2012. (Reporting by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)