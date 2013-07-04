FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt pound strengthens on black market -trader
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 4, 2013 / 12:31 PM / in 4 years

Egypt pound strengthens on black market -trader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 4 (Reuters) - Egypt’s pound strengthened suddenly on the black market on Thursday to 7.30/35 to the U.S. dollar from 7.60/65 earlier in the day, a trader said.

Other markets have improved a day after the military pushed the country’s Muslim Brotherhood president out of power, including the stock market, whose main index shot up by 7.3 percent.

The pound had earlier strengthened marginally on the official market after a central bank auction, its first such increase since a currency crisis in December.

Traders said prices of Egypt’s international bonds were quoted sharply higher, by several cents on the dollar.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.