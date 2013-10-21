FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's pound strengthens at central bank currency sale
October 21, 2013 / 10:07 AM / 4 years ago

Egypt's pound strengthens at central bank currency sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Egypt’s pound edged stronger at a central bank foreign currency sale on Monday.

The central bank sold $38.8 million with a cut-off price of 6.8800 Egyptian pounds per dollar versus 6.8802 pounds at its last sale on Oct. 10, the bank said. It had offered $40 million.

The central bank introduced currency sales, held three times a week, at the end of December to help to counter a run on the pound. It has been allowing the currency to appreciate since the army ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi on July 3. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Hadeel Al-Shalchi)

