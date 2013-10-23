FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's pound strengthens slightly at central bank currency sale
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 23, 2013 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

Egypt's pound strengthens slightly at central bank currency sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Egypt’s pound strengthened marginally at a central bank foreign currency sale on Wednesday, the bank selling $38.8 million at a cut-off price of 6.8798 pounds compared to 6.8800 at its last sale on Oct. 21.

It had offered up to $40 million.

On the black market, a dealer told Reuters he was offering to buy dollars for 7.09 pounds and selling them for 7.12 pounds, down from Tuesday’s rate of 7.08 and 7.11.

The central bank introduced currency sales, held three times a week, at the end of December to help counter a run on the pound. The currency has appreciated since the army ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi on July 3. (Reporting by Yara Bayoumy and Shadia Nasralla; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.