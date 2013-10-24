FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's pound inches up at c.bank forex sale, down on black market
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 24, 2013 / 11:14 AM / 4 years ago

Egypt's pound inches up at c.bank forex sale, down on black market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Egypt’s pound strengthened marginally at a central bank foreign currency sale on Thursday, but weakened on the black market.

The bank sold $38.8 million at a cut-off price of 6.8797 pounds compared to 6.8798 at its last sale on Oct. 23. It had offered $40 million.

On the black market, a dealer told Reuters he was offering to buy dollars for 7.11 pounds and selling them for 7.13 pounds, compared with Wednesday’s rates of 7.09 and 7.12.

The central bank introduced currency sales, held three times a week, at the end of December to help counter a run on the pound. The currency has appreciated since the removal of President Mohamed Mursi in a popular uprising backed by the army on July 3. (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.