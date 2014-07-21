FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egyptian pound steady at central bank sale and on black market
#Credit Markets
July 21, 2014 / 11:07 AM / 3 years ago

Egyptian pound steady at central bank sale and on black market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 21 (Reuters) - The Egyptian pound remained stable at a central bank dollar sale on Monday and on the black market.

The central bank said it sold $37.6 million at a cut-off price of 7.1401 pounds per dollar, unchanged from its last sale on Thursday.

The rate for the dollar sales has stayed within a very tight range since the beginning of June, after it had allowed the pound to weaken in May. It had offered $40 million on Monday.

On the black market, the dollar changed hands for 7.40 pounds, one trader said, the same rate as the day before, but slighter stronger than last week’s rate of 7.43.

The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are determined by the results of the central bank sales, giving the bank effective control over official exchange rates. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
